Woman in her 50s rushed to hospital after Blackpool house fire on Grange Park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:48 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 13:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital after a house fire in Blackpool this morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park shortly after 10am.

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze and the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said her condition is ‘stable’ and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a house fire in Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool shortly after 10am on Wednesday (February 19)A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a house fire in Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool shortly after 10am on Wednesday (February 19)
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a house fire in Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool shortly after 10am on Wednesday (February 19) | Jade Melissa

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at just after 10.20am today by the fire service to a report of a house fire on Dinmore Avenue in Blackpool.

“A woman in her 50s was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0292 of February 19.”

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - essential Blackpool news everyday.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “At 10.09am, three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a fire on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.

“Crews used one hose reel, four breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for approximately an hour and forty minutes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police advised drivers to avoid Dinmore Road and Horsebridge Road which were closed due to the fire.

Posting on X, the force said: “The road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we assess the situation. We’d recommend looking for an alternative route.”

Related topics:BlackpoolFirePoliceParamedicsThe Gazette

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice