A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital after a house fire in Blackpool this morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park shortly after 10am.

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze and the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Lancashire Police said her condition is ‘stable’ and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a house fire in Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool shortly after 10am on Wednesday (February 19) | Jade Melissa

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at just after 10.20am today by the fire service to a report of a house fire on Dinmore Avenue in Blackpool.

“A woman in her 50s was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0292 of February 19.”

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “At 10.09am, three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a fire on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.

“Crews used one hose reel, four breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for approximately an hour and forty minutes.”

Police advised drivers to avoid Dinmore Road and Horsebridge Road which were closed due to the fire.

Posting on X, the force said: “The road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we assess the situation. We’d recommend looking for an alternative route.”