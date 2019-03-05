Woman, 22, found dead in North Shore house

Have your say

A 22-year-old woman has died in North Shore.

Ambulance services were called to Clifford Road at around 10.30pm yesterday to reports of somebody taken ill at a house. One ambulance attended.

Police on Clifford Road

At 11pm, police were called to reports of a sudden death at a property on the street.

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found.

Her cause of death is currently unexplained, but is not being treated as suspicious.

Eight police cars and officers wearing protective gear were seen on the street at around 2pm today.

Enquiries are ongoing.