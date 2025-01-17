Without the support we need, we may have to cancel Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thornton Cleveleys Gala has put out an SOS to help them stage this year’s big event - or it may have to be cancelled.

The annual spectacle, which includes a colourful parade with fancy dress costumes, live music and a funfair, has been running for more than 120 years.

It is well known for bringing the local community together.

However, this year it is deperately in need of new committee members to help run it.

This year’s Gala tales place over two days; on Saturday 14, when there will be live bands and stalls, and Sunday June 15, when the tradional procession will take place.

Secretary Helen Moorhouse said: “We really need the community spirit to help the committee to put on the Gala for 2025.

“Without the support of the community we may need to cancel the Gala.

“That would be a shame because, ironically, there has been a really good response from potential retinue members this year.”

She added: “We are on the lookout for six people to join our Gala Committee or as Friends of the committee.

“Full committee members are invited to attend monthly meetings where we plan our Gala Weekend event.

“For those who cannot fully commit we have our Friends of the Committee for people who may just be able to help by attending fundraising events, delivering leaflets for us and many more tasks behind the scenes.”

For more information contact either [email protected] or Helen Moorhouse on 07701 097990