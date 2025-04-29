Winter Gardens Blackpool's statement after first night of Only Fools and Horses cancelled as man falls ill

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Winter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after last night’s opening show of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelled after an audience member fell ill.

The show, featuring Paul Whitehouse as Granddad amd music by Chas & Dave, will return tonight and continue its run until Saturday (May 3).

Winter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelledWinter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelled
Winter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelled | National World

A spokesman for the venue said: “During last night’s performance of Only Fools and Horses The Musical, a medical emergency involving a member of the audience occurred during the interval in the front stalls area of the auditorium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the nature of the incident and in accordance with venue protocols, the decision was taken to evacuate the theatre and postpone the remainder of the show.

“All affected ticket holders will receive an email today with full details on how to transfer their tickets to another performance this week, or how to request a refund if they are unable to attend an alternative date.

Winter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelledWinter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelled
Winter Gardens Blackpool has released a statement after the opening night of Only Fools and Horses The Musical was cancelled | National World

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our staff, the visiting company, and the emergency services for their swift and professional response.

“Our thoughts and well wishes are with the individual involved and their family at this time.We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these exceptional circumstances. “

North West Ambulance commented: “ We attended a medical incident at the theatre following a call at 20.49. A man was taken to hospital for further treatment. “

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice