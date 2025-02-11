Winter Gardens and Blackpool Transport given more time to pay back Covid loans

Town hall loans which were handed out during the Covid pandemic are to be extended to support the continued recovery of two council owned companies

Blackpool Entertainment Company Ltd (BECL) which operates the Winter Gardens on behalf of the council, and Blackpool Transport which run trams and buses in the town, have both been granted more time to make repayments.

The Winter Gardens | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Blackpool Transport, which received a £3.7m loan, has been granted a five year extension while BECL, which received £2.5m, has been granted an extra 10 years.

The applications went before the council's Shareholder Committee which recommended them for for approval by the council’s BusinessLoans Fund Panel.

A report to the committee warned if the council did not refinance the loans through its own fund, the companies would be forced to go to alternative lenders which would charge higher interest rates.

Blackpool Transport operate the town's trams | Local Democracy Reporter Service

It adds: "There were risks to the council in providing these loans but these needed to be balanced against the risk to council as both shareholder and the wider town if these companies had ceased operation due to a lack of finance to address the changes in operation Coronavirus required."

The original Covid Recovery Fund was set up in 2020 with up to £20m plus a 20 per cent contingency of £4m.

Just over £10m was handed out to four council-owned companies with the other loans being £1.1m to Blackpool Operating Company Ltd which runs the Sandcastle Waterpark, and £2.76m to Blackpool Airport.

The fixed rate loans were made to protect the council's assets when they faced significant loss of income due to lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. To qualify for a loan, each of the companies had to provide a Covid recovery plan.

The report says: "The original loan term allowed a period of up to five years for companies to implement recovery plans. Some of these companies are now coming to the end of their five year term and have requested further time to fully repay loans."

It was decided to take action following warnings the companies were facing losses totalling up to £20m after trade was badly hit by lockdown and Covid restrictions.