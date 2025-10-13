The winner of the 2025 World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool has been revealed, with a spectacular display lighting up the Tower Festival Headland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amir Morani Fireworks, a pyrotechnics team from India, were crowned champions after impressing judges with a “varied and diverse” show during the first of three spectacular displays staged in September and October.

Their performance combined creative choreography, innovative effects and perfect synchronisation to music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the 2025 World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool has been revealed | Gregg Wolestenholme Photography

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council and one of the judges, said: "Each year the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool brings together the very best in pyrotechnic talent and this year’s displays were nothing short of extraordinary.

“Team India’s creativity and technical brilliance truly lit up the Blackpool sky. We are delighted to confirm that they will return in 2028 to compete in the Champion of Champions event.”

The victory also earns Amir Morani Fireworks a spot in the prestigious Champion of Champions final in 2028, marking a major milestone for both the team and the event.

Amir Morani Fireworks, a pyrotechnics team from India, were crowned champions | Titanium Fireworks Ltd

The fireworks form part of Blackpool’s wider autumn and winter events programme, which continues to attract visitors with highlights including:

Lightpool Festival (October 15 – November 1) - featuring UK premieres of 12 new installations, projection shows, and live performances including Carnival Magic in the Tower Ballroom.

Christmas By The Sea (November 21 – January 4, 2026) — transforming the Tower Festival Headland into a winter wonderland.

Blackpool Illuminations (running nightly until January 4, 2026) — including new displays by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Robert E Fuller, Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE, My Dog Sighs, and the Space Canopy installation.

For more details on Blackpool’s events, visit visitblackpool.com.