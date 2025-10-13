Winner of World Fireworks Championship 2025 in Blackpool revealed after series of spectacular shows
Amir Morani Fireworks, a pyrotechnics team from India, were crowned champions after impressing judges with a “varied and diverse” show during the first of three spectacular displays staged in September and October.
Their performance combined creative choreography, innovative effects and perfect synchronisation to music.
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council and one of the judges, said: "Each year the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool brings together the very best in pyrotechnic talent and this year’s displays were nothing short of extraordinary.
“Team India’s creativity and technical brilliance truly lit up the Blackpool sky. We are delighted to confirm that they will return in 2028 to compete in the Champion of Champions event.”
The victory also earns Amir Morani Fireworks a spot in the prestigious Champion of Champions final in 2028, marking a major milestone for both the team and the event.
The fireworks form part of Blackpool’s wider autumn and winter events programme, which continues to attract visitors with highlights including:
- Lightpool Festival (October 15 – November 1) - featuring UK premieres of 12 new installations, projection shows, and live performances including Carnival Magic in the Tower Ballroom.
- Christmas By The Sea (November 21 – January 4, 2026) — transforming the Tower Festival Headland into a winter wonderland.
- Blackpool Illuminations (running nightly until January 4, 2026) — including new displays by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Robert E Fuller, Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE, My Dog Sighs, and the Space Canopy installation.
For more details on Blackpool’s events, visit visitblackpool.com.