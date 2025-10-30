Windfarm cable scheme will cause chaos, say worried protesters in Fylde

Residents are stepping up their protest against plans for a huge offshore windfarm cabling corridors scheme, fearing it will decimate huge tracts of the Fylde area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banner-waving campaigners from Protect the Fylde and Fylde Says No have staged their latest demonstration in St Annes.

It follows dismay over last month’s decision by the government to approve plans for the new Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Windfarm Irish Sea windfarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners make their point about massive disruption fears over proposed windfarm cable plans i n Fylde | Third party

But it is the second element to the project – the onshore connection to the national grid from Starr Gate, through Fylde and ultimately across to Penwortham – that residents are concerned about.

Campaigners have cited risks including wildlife disruption, destruction of green belt land and dunes, long noisy construction, road closures and negative effects on tourism, recreation, and local businesses.

A decision has yet to be made on this part of the project and there is a chance to challenge the Secretary of State’s decision on the windfarm through the High Court, with the possibility of a judicial review

The Morgan Offshore Wind Project, earmarked for an area 20 miles off the Fylde coast, will see 96 turbines built to generate 1500MW – enough electricity to power nearly two million homes every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite national calls for such green energy schemes, major long-term disruption to communities is a side effect few in Fylde think is worth it.

Campaigners make their point about massive disruption fears over proposed windfarm cable plans in Fylde | Third party

Protect the Fylde spokeswoman Rosaleen Forsey said: “We are obviously concerned about the massive 11year destruction this application is about to unleash on Fylde residents, farmland, countryside, tourism and beach closures.

“It is really important to make the Fylde residents aware of this, as the applicants have very cleverly managed to keep this under the radar.”

She added: “The Fylde community has been ignored because the government are insisting that the energy project is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project therefore the applicants have the right to dismiss the Equality Act and Human Rights Act.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Council has formally objected to the proposals and Coun Richard Redcliffe, the Council’s Deputy Leader, said recently : “As a council we’ve been clear and consistent that while we have no objection to renewable energy, we’re very concerned about this application and the process that has been followed.

“Our position hasn’t changed. I am particularly concerned about the severe disruption and devastation to our authority this scheme would bring.

“I believe the process has been flawed and that they have not looked at any viable alternatives, so we are very disappointed by this decision.”

Cllr Redcliffe added that it was too early to say whether the council would challnge the decision but he said the authority would be discussing the issue and considering what its next move would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Joshua Roberts, cabinet member for rural affairs, environment and communities at Lancashire County Council, also raised concerns about the disruption it would cause.

Cllr Roberts, who represents Fylde East at County Hall, said there were only three routes into Fylde and to shut all would create chaos.

Morgan and Morecambe said: “We remain fully committed to minimising these effects, and it is absolutely right that concerns are considered thoroughly and independently by the examining authority as part of the ongoing examination.”