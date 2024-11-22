Win family ticket to see Aladdin pantomime at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort worth £90
Starring a fabulous cast of talented performers including West End star Ian Oswald and Emmerdale’s Kelsey-Beth Crossley, it’s set to be a magical night.
Aladdin tells the story of a streetwise boy from Peking who finds a strange lamp at the market with hidden powers.
The wicked wizard Abanazar wants to steal the magic lamp to help him become the most powerful wizard in the world.
He also wants to kidnap the beautiful Princess and make her his bride.
This production follows Aladdin’s adventures as he gets entangled in the struggle between good and evil.
Where will the show take place?
It will take place at the Pleasure Beach Resort’s Globe Theatre.
When is it on?
The show opens on November 23 and runs on selected dates until December 24, with a special finale performance on Christmas Eve.
Who is producing the show?
The show is being produced by Stageworks Worldwide Productions and directed by West End performer Alexa Robinson.
How do I enter the competition?
For your chance to win a ticket to the pantomime, all you have to do is name the celebrity influencer who will be starring in the show.
Click HERE to fill in your answer and enter the competition.
Usual National World competition terms and conditions apply apply. Click HERE to view the full T&Cs.
Entries will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 1.
The winner will be selected at random and contacted on Monday, December 2.
