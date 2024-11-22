Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pleasure Beach Resort is giving one lucky Blackpool Gazette reader the chance to win a family ticket worth £90 to see their spectacular Aladdin pantomime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring a fabulous cast of talented performers including West End star Ian Oswald and Emmerdale’s Kelsey-Beth Crossley, it’s set to be a magical night.

Aladdin tells the story of a streetwise boy from Peking who finds a strange lamp at the market with hidden powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach Resort is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket to see their spectacular Aladdin pantomime | Pleasure Beach Resort

The wicked wizard Abanazar wants to steal the magic lamp to help him become the most powerful wizard in the world.

He also wants to kidnap the beautiful Princess and make her his bride.

This production follows Aladdin’s adventures as he gets entangled in the struggle between good and evil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will the show take place?

It will take place at the Pleasure Beach Resort’s Globe Theatre.

When is it on?

The show opens on November 23 and runs on selected dates until December 24, with a special finale performance on Christmas Eve.

Who is producing the show?

The show is being produced by Stageworks Worldwide Productions and directed by West End performer Alexa Robinson.

How do I enter the competition?

For your chance to win a ticket to the pantomime, all you have to do is name the celebrity influencer who will be starring in the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click HERE to fill in your answer and enter the competition.

Usual National World competition terms and conditions apply apply. Click HERE to view the full T&Cs.

Entries will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 1.

The winner will be selected at random and contacted on Monday, December 2.