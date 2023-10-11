More than 350 stores have closed across the UK, including two shops in Preston, Cleveleys and Lancaster.

Lancashire companies are owed omore than £4million after high street shop Wilko collapsed and was placed into administration.

The discount store collapsed into administration in August after 93 years of trading, with thousands of workers forced into redundancy.

The high street store was unable to survive after being hit by inflationary pressures and competition from rivals.

More than 350 stores have closed across the UK, including two shops in Preston, Burnley, Cleveleys and Lancaster.

Top left clockwise: Wilko in Preston, in Burnley, in Cleveleys and its proposed site in Blackpool.

Wilko had also signed up to be the new anchor tennant is Blackpool's Hounds Hill Shopping Centre.

Companies House documents show that when the family company collapsed they owed £625 million, including £548 million to unsecured creditors.

Amongst them are 27 companies in Lancashire who are owed £4,062,992 between them.

The companies are:

Koerber Supply Chain UK Ltd - Neptune Court, Blackpool - they are a business and domestic software development firm. They are owed £13,680.

Parkinson Bailiff Services - 177 Preston Road, Chorley - they are enforcement agents owed £28,640

First Investments Ltd - Canal Mill, Chorley - they manage real estate on a fee or contract basis - they are owed £19,185.

PSI, Parkside Mill, Blackburn they are a company that makes chairs. They are owed £1,178.

Lancaster City Councilare owed £34,894

A G Retail Ltd, 1st Floor Adhan House, Preston New Road, Blackburn - they are commercial property estate agents owed £28,365.

Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd, 26 Eaton Avenue, Buckshaw Village - they are a glue manufacturer owed £379,843.

G Plants Ltd, Unit 7 Pioneer Works, Kelly Street, Blackburn - they produce innovative growing gifts and easy gardening collections and are owed £96,121.

Exertis Ltd, Magnesium Way, Hapton - they are a distribution service owed £450.

GRP55 LTD, Western Avenue, Matrix Park, Buckshaw Village - they are a manufacturer of different goods and are owed £368,926.

WA Bloomsberry Ltd, Inspiration House adjacent to NATS Radar Station, Lytham are owed £669,670.

Esselle Retail Ltd t/a Arthouse, St James Church, Bacup Road, Waterfoot - is a mail order retailer owed £4,035.

Esselle Retail Ltd t/a Arthouse DSV, St James Church, Bacup Road, Waterfoot - is a mail order retailer owed £28,121.

Florna Plants, Ltd Higher Lane, Preston supply the best quality garden plant products and are owed £603,924.

WA SG UK International Ltd, Frontier Park, Frontier Avenue, Blackburn - is a textile manufacturer and is owed £122,323.

SG UK International Ltd, Frontier Park, Frontier Avenue, Blackburn - is a textile manufacturer and is owed £81,630.

Dugdale Davies Pet Treats, Enterprise Way, Enterprise Business Park, Burnley - make pet treats and are owed £86,399.

Graham and Brown, India Mill, Harwood street, Blackburn - are a wallpaper manufacturer are are owed £183,016.

HTI Toys UK Ltd, Eastham House, Copse Road, Fleetwood - is a toy manufacturer owed £14,679.

Holden Decor Ltd, Grimshaw Street, Darwen - is a specialist in premium quality wallcoverings and is owed £38,173.

Pets Choice Ltd, Lower Philips Road, Whitebirk Industrial Estate, Blackburn is a pet food manufacturer owed £196,728.

Rectella International Ltd, Bancroft Road, Burnley is a mnufacturer of Instant Barbecues and the pac of Instant Lighting Lumpwood Charcoal products and is owed £238,338.

Healthpoint Ltd, Hawking Place, Blackpool Technology Park, Blackpool is a supplier of affordable fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) to the multiple retail sector and is owed £127,220.

What More UK Ltd, Mead Way, Shuttleworth Mead Business Park, Burnley is the UK's largest manufacturer of plastic household accessories & storage boxes and is owed £309,718.

Arthouse LTD, St James Church, Bacup Road, Waterfoot - is a mail order retailer owed £1,159.

Accrol Papers LTD, Roman Road, Blackburn supply nearly all of the major UK grocery retailers with private label toilet tissue, kitchen towel and facial tissue products and is owed £367,675.