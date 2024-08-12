Wild Envy beauticians at St Anne's Road in Blackpool to hold 24 hour lashathon

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 12:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A team of six talented lash technicians will be putting their skills to good use by taking part in a 24 hour lashathon.

Wild Envy beauty salon, 37-39 St Anne’s Road, Blackpool, is planning to run a 24 hour lash marathon on Monday, September 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eva from Wild Envy beauty salon is getting ready to take part in a 24-hour lashathon next month.Eva from Wild Envy beauty salon is getting ready to take part in a 24-hour lashathon next month.
Eva from Wild Envy beauty salon is getting ready to take part in a 24-hour lashathon next month. | UGC

This will mean 24 hours in the salon with the rule that at least one of the girls needs to be lashing at all times.

The lashathon is to raise money for two charities - Alder Hey Children’s Charity and the Stroke Association - both of which are close to the girls’ hearts.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Team member Abigail Elliott, 28, who came up with the idea said: “I wanted to do it before someone else came up with the idea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aby (left) and Wild Envy owner Leah.Aby (left) and Wild Envy owner Leah.
Aby (left) and Wild Envy owner Leah. | UGC

“We are planning to run a 24 hour lash marathon and have set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the charities.

“We chose the two charities as one of the girls Eva lost her grandad in July due to multiple strokes and Darcie was in Alder Hey at a young age, so we thought why not raise money for both.

“We are working with our clients, family and friends to get their help in donations and support to join us at this event during the 24 hours.

The lashathon will be held Monday, September 2, at the salon.The lashathon will be held Monday, September 2, at the salon.
The lashathon will be held Monday, September 2, at the salon. | UGC

“Everyone has been so supportive.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wild team will also be live streaming the event on their TikTok page.

Wild Envy opened last year and is owned by Leah Hill who also runs Leah May’s Beauty Salon which recently celebrated its four year anniversary. The team will be battling through fatique with the help of a nap room in the salon which they will take turns using on the day. If you would like to make a donation to the 24 hour lashathon click HERE.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice