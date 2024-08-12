Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of six talented lash technicians will be putting their skills to good use by taking part in a 24 hour lashathon.

Wild Envy beauty salon, 37-39 St Anne’s Road, Blackpool, is planning to run a 24 hour lash marathon on Monday, September 2.

Eva from Wild Envy beauty salon is getting ready to take part in a 24-hour lashathon next month. | UGC

This will mean 24 hours in the salon with the rule that at least one of the girls needs to be lashing at all times.

The lashathon is to raise money for two charities - Alder Hey Children’s Charity and the Stroke Association - both of which are close to the girls’ hearts.

Team member Abigail Elliott, 28, who came up with the idea said: “I wanted to do it before someone else came up with the idea.

Aby (left) and Wild Envy owner Leah. | UGC

“We are planning to run a 24 hour lash marathon and have set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the charities.

“We chose the two charities as one of the girls Eva lost her grandad in July due to multiple strokes and Darcie was in Alder Hey at a young age, so we thought why not raise money for both.

“We are working with our clients, family and friends to get their help in donations and support to join us at this event during the 24 hours.

The lashathon will be held Monday, September 2, at the salon. | UGC

“Everyone has been so supportive.”

The Wild team will also be live streaming the event on their TikTok page.

Wild Envy opened last year and is owned by Leah Hill who also runs Leah May’s Beauty Salon which recently celebrated its four year anniversary. The team will be battling through fatique with the help of a nap room in the salon which they will take turns using on the day. If you would like to make a donation to the 24 hour lashathon click HERE.