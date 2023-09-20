Her attacker, Jodielea Parker, 32, of Greenfield Road, Fleetwood, was told she would almost certainly face a substantial jail sentence when she appeared before Judge Richard Gioserano on a live video link from prison.

A 62-year-old Blackpool widow, attacked in the street by a total stranger after an evening out, told a judge she still can't go out alone after the trauma she suffered.

Preston Crown Court heard the victim had lost the confidence to leave her home after being pulled to the ground by a woman almost half her age and suffering injuries to her back and arm.

She admitted a charge of affray - using unlawful violence towards Mrs Eileen Davies - and will be sentenced on Friday. But she denied a second charge of attempted robbery, claiming she thought Mrs Davies had her mobile phone in her handbag and she was only trying to retrieve it.

The court was told that Mrs Davies had been walking home from meeting friends in JD Drinkwater's Alehouse in Highfield Road, Blackpool at around 8pm when Parker approached her asking for 10p.

She ignored her and continued walking on, but Parker continued to ask her for money and stood right in front of her. Asked why she wanted 10p, Parker said she needed to get to St Annes.

Prosecuting barrister Hanifa Patel said: "All of a sudden the defender took her feet from under her and she landed on the pavement." She said she had pulled at her handbag, but it was wrapped around her wrist.

She shouted for help and members of the public intervened, causing Parker to flee the scene. When police arrived they found she had dropped her mobile phone, which had a label on the back with her name and date of birth. She was arrested nearby later.

In a victim statement, read out in court, Mrs Davies said the incident had had a "substantial effect on me in every aspect of my day-to-day life." She went on: "I have always been fiercely independent, even after my husband passed away. I strive to get out of the house.

"I am strong and resilient, but I have never felt so old and weak and so vulnerable. The thing is I couldn't do anything to stop her."

Mrs Davis said she had "started withdrawing from the world" after what happened. "I don't feel safe in a community I have lived in for many years."

But she added: "I will be brave and I will get better, despite the events of that day. I have to walk down that road every day to get to work. My brother goes with me to the shops, to work and to see friends.

"The whole experience has affected me socially. I've always had an active social life - even after my husband passed away I made a concerted effort to get out of the house. But that has now slowed down to a trickle. I can't get it out of my head that danger is around every corner.

"How can anyone think that that kind of behaviour is accepted? I was pulled over onto my back. I could easily have broken my ribs, or my wrist or my back. I'm fortunate my injuries weren't more serious.

"It will take time for the psychological wounds to heal, but I will get back out with my friends and family again. And there will be a day when I can go out on my own without the need to look over my shoulder."

As the statement was being read out to the court, Parker, who has several previous convictions for violence, broke down in tears. She sobbed: "My intention was never to hurt this lady. I didn't know what was right or wrong at the time."