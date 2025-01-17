We're taking an epic 24 mile walk from Fleetwood to Morecambe for our veterans
And the walk - taking place on Saturday February 1, will culminate in the League 2 local derby between Fleetwood Town and Morecambe, taking place in the latter’s Mazuma Stadium.
There are over 5,000 veterans now living in the borough of Wyre, with over 220 of those regularly taking part in wellbeing activities provided by Fleetwood Town Community Trust, the football club’s community arm and its registered charity.
The Trust’s stated aim is help create healthier and more connected communities through life changing community based projects.
Tony Codling, the Fleetwood trust’s Armed Forces Coordinator, said the aim was to raise £5,000, which would help sustain health and wellbeing activities for the remainder of 2025 on a weekly occurrence.
He said: “We’re delighted to be working together with our friends at Morecambe for the good of our local veterans. As challenging as the walk will be it’ll be fully worth it knowing that the funds will enable our weekly activities to continue.”
Fleetwood Town Community Trust currently offer weekly gardening groups, social hubs, football and online drop in’s supporting participants that are unable to travel.
All these sessions are specific to veterans, current serving forces, and family members connected to military personnel.
The big walk begins at 6am on the day. For further details visit: https://www.facebook.com/FleetwoodTownCommunityTrust/?locale=en_GB
