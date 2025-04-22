Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of Heysham Port are investing £10m in the facility to further increase capacity and efficiencies at the site, which is a key trade link between the UK mainland, the Island of Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Peel Ports Group, the Uk’s second largest port operator, says it is making the substantial investment to future-proof operations and resilience, as well as support customers in increasing volumes they can pass through the port.

The project will include the port’s trailer park being reconfigured, as well as a new multi lane smart gate operating system, and a new state-of-the-art terminal operating system for the facility.

The investment will benefit all operators at Heysham Port, with Isle of Man Steam Packet, CLDN and Stena Line all set to gain from improved efficiency, increased capacity and enhanced terminal operations.

The extra space created by reconfiguring the site’s trailer park will accommodate future growth, including Stena Line’s deployment of two new-build state-of-the-art ‘NewMax’ ferries at the port, which will boost freight capacity by 40% compared to previous vessels, and the works will also lead to operational time savings for customers.

The introduction of a new gate operating system will lead to a better experience for hauliers by improving reliability, reducing congestion, as well as creating additional space at the facility.

The new terminal operating system will make it easier for arriving hauliers to identify trailers at the site, improving safety at the port in the process. The works are due to begin in the coming weeks.

Phil Hall, Mersey Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said: “This investment is hugely positive news for Heysham Port and the local community. We believe this work will future-proof our operations here for decades to come, as well as create growth opportunities for the facility in the process

.“We’ve already received great feedback from our customers about these plans, and it’s clear this infrastructure investment will really benefit our operations here in the years ahead.”

Paul Grant, Regional Trade Director, Stena Line said: “We welcome the investment from Peel Ports into the operations and additional space at Heysham Port. We have seen sustained growth in the unaccompanied freight market on this route, and we expect this trend to continue as we add further capacity.

“With the first of our new hybrid ships due to begin on the route later this year, the improved efficiency and extra space at the terminal will help facilitate the additional traffic and ensure a reliable service for our customers.”

Robbie Niblock, Head of Commercial, CLdN RoRo Ltd said “We were extremely pleased to hear about this investment, which will only improve our day-to-day experience working at the port.Brian Thomson, Managing Director, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said:

“This investment is a significant step forward for the port, enhancing efficiency and capacity for all users.“We welcome these improvements, which will help us continue to grow our operations with confidence.”