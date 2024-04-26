Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Hammond was left astounded when she came face-to-face, live on air, with her new Madame Tussauds Blackpool wax figure.

The TV presenter was left speechless as she presented Friday’s episode of This Morning alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary.

It was hard to tell which was the real Alison Hammond as the For The Love of Dogs host stood side-by-side with the lifelike figure.

On seeing the finished figure for the first time, Alison said: “Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, shall I stand next to her? Oh my god, does it look like me?”

Alison Hammond comes face to face with her wax figure live on This Morning

Dermot replied: “It’s so good. Wow.”

Alison continued: “That is so good. Oh god, I can see myself from behind. It’s so weird I can’t tell you. I think she’s more beautiful. She’s so nice.

“I reckon if you were going to Madame Tussauds, I reckon you would literally hook on to her and do a selfie.”

After creating a Alison Hammond sandwich, with Dermot stood in between his vivacious co-presenter and the new wax figure, Alison added: “Can I just say, the team at Madame Tussauds, you have worked so hard and you have done such a good job, like, I can’t believe I’m looking at myself.”

Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “Alison is a British Television icon. Her bright and bubbly personality has lit up our screens for years, and it’s an immense privilege to finally reveal her brand new wax figure live on This Morning!

“She is truly remarkable and has worked so well with our team of passionate, skilled artists in making her figure truly lifelike. We cannot wait for Alison’s figure to go on display at Madame Tussauds Blackpool and give fans the chance to meet our newest star.”

Alison’s new figure has come to fruition after Kyle Woodcock asked the presenter live on This Morning whether she would like to be immortalised in wax.

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

Fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Alison’s wax figure when it takes up residence at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.