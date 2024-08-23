Why things have gone quiet over Fleetwood's new Fisherman's Friend factory

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory at Fleetwood | Third party

Ambitious plans for a gleaming new, state-of-the-art Fisherman’s Friend factory in Fleetwood are still on hold despite being approved by planners almost a year ago.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood, a major employer in the town and whose lozenges have long been a successful global band, currently has its factory building on Maritime Street.

But the lozenge-maker says a new factory is needed and the company bought the site from Associated British Ports (ABP) for an undisclosed sum.

The new factory premises is to include a main production area, warehouse, engineering and services area, an office block for staff, a link area containing staff canteen, staff facilities, landscaping and parking.

However, work has yet to begin on the new premises, which will have a total floor space of 36,364 square metres.

When the green light was given to the project by planners last year, approval was accompanied by a long list of complex conditions which needed to be met.

These included revisions to the site plan and the main building itself.

Duncan Lofthouse, managing director of Lofthouse of Fleetwood, said this week: “This is still a long term project - five to seven years.

“One or two minor issues may need to be resolved before our planning application is finally approved.”

He added that although it had been approved “in principle”, it was still “subject to one or two conditions being met.

“We are working on getting these resolved.”

Plans also entail the erection of a detached security lodge/gate house by the site entrance, the including the creation of a new access off Windward Avenue and associated drainage works including a pond, landscaping, car parking and ecological mitigation.

The current Fisherman's Friend factory at Fleetwood | Third prty

Despite approval being granted, concerns were raised about the location of the factory obstructing proposals for a new rail link to Fleetwood.

However, a question mark now hangs over the long hoped-for reopening of the Poulton-to-Fleetwood railway line following the government’s cancellation of the funding pot that might have helped pay for it.

An objection about the factory site’s location was also lodged with planners in respect of the effect it might have on nesting sites of various birds living on the nearby Fleetwood Marsh nature reserve.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood,, which currently employs more than 300 people, was turned into a global brand by business pioneer and philanthropist Doreen Lofthouse OBE, who died in March 2021 aged 91.