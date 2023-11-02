A crime scene was established after a young child was taken to a hospital in Merseyside with 'unexplained injuries'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been at a house in Fleetwood since Monday evening.

A crime scene was established after a young child, who had been staying at the property in Hazeldene Road, was taken to a hospital in Merseyside with 'unexplained injuries'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The little girl is understood to have been visiting the address with a relative before she was taken to hospital near her home.

Police in Hazledean Road, Fleetwood today

A man was arrested shortly after 10pm on Monday evening.

A CSI team in white suits have been seen coming and going from the property removing evidence.

A police cordon and police presence is still in the street.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports a child had attended hospital with injuries.