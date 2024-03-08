Air ambulance responds to emergency at Burton's Biscuit factory in Blackpool
A factory worker was taken to hospital after an incident at Burton's Biscuits in Blackpool yesterday.
The air ambulance was called to the site in Mansfield Road at around 1.30pm after reports of a contractor suddenly collapsing while carrying a pair of ladders.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.33pm to respond to a medical incident and have taken a patient to hospital by road."
Burton's Biscuit Company were approached for comment.
The British biscuit manufacturer is reportedly the second-biggest supplier of biscuits in the UK and many of its products are sold globally.
Some of its most popular brands include Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies, Jam Teacakes and Wagon Wheels.
In June 2021, a Ferrero-related company acquired Burton’s Biscuits and Fox’s Biscuits to create the newly formed Fox’s Burton’s Companies.