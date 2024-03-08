Air ambulance responds to emergency at Burton's Biscuit factory in Blackpool

The air ambulance was called to the factory in response to a medical emergency.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:06 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 13:15 GMT
A factory worker was taken to hospital after an incident at Burton's Biscuits in Blackpool yesterday.

The air ambulance was called to the site in Mansfield Road at around 1.30pm after reports of a contractor suddenly collapsing while carrying a pair of ladders.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.33pm to respond to a medical incident and have taken a patient to hospital by road."

The air ambulance at Burton's Biscuit factory in Mansfield Road, Blackpool on Thursday. Picture credit: Robert Alan John Elliott The air ambulance at Burton's Biscuit factory in Mansfield Road, Blackpool on Thursday. Picture credit: Robert Alan John Elliott
The air ambulance at Burton's Biscuit factory in Mansfield Road, Blackpool on Thursday. Picture credit: Robert Alan John Elliott

Burton's Biscuit Company were approached for comment.

The British biscuit manufacturer is reportedly the second-biggest supplier of biscuits in the UK and many of its products are sold globally.

Some of its most popular brands include Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies, Jam Teacakes and Wagon Wheels.

In June 2021, a Ferrero-related company acquired Burton’s Biscuits and Fox’s Biscuits to create the newly formed Fox’s Burton’s Companies.

