Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A factory worker was taken to hospital after an incident at Burton's Biscuits in Blackpool yesterday.

The air ambulance was called to the site in Mansfield Road at around 1.30pm after reports of a contractor suddenly collapsing while carrying a pair of ladders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.33pm to respond to a medical incident and have taken a patient to hospital by road."

The air ambulance at Burton's Biscuit factory in Mansfield Road, Blackpool on Thursday. Picture credit: Robert Alan John Elliott

Burton's Biscuit Company were approached for comment.

The British biscuit manufacturer is reportedly the second-biggest supplier of biscuits in the UK and many of its products are sold globally.

Some of its most popular brands include Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies, Jam Teacakes and Wagon Wheels.