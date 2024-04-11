When Strictly star Giovanni Pernice popped into a dance studio in Fleetwood
Teaching a fantastic Samba workshop, Gio visited the Crown much to the delight of the dancers.
The Crown Ballroom, based on site at Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood, has already played host to former Strictly Pro, Vincent Simone this year, with another two planned workshops later in 2024.
Previous guests have included, Nikita Kuzmin, Ian Waite, Joanne Clifton, Karen Hardy, Darren Bennett, Lilia Kopilova and the late Robin Windsor.
The Strictly cast are great friends of The Crown's owner, Ali Slinger, who said: "It's always great to bring talented guest teachers in for our dancers, but to learn from the Strictly Pros is a different level!”
Ali is also the Creative Director for Dance Floor Heroes, a Strictly show with real people from all walks of life, living the ultimate dance dream.
Ali has used her connection to bring together a fantastic line up for this year's show, held at The Winter Gardens on June.
Hosted by Ian and Vincent, judges include Pasqaule La Rocca from Dancing with the Stars, Joanne, Pasha Kovalev and current Strictly winner Vito Coppola.
Tickets for Dance Floor Heroes LIVE are now on sale.
