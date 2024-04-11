Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teaching a fantastic Samba workshop, Gio visited the Crown much to the delight of the dancers.

The Crown Ballroom, based on site at Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood, has already played host to former Strictly Pro, Vincent Simone this year, with another two planned workshops later in 2024.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice popped by to see Fleetwood-based Ali Slinger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous guests have included, Nikita Kuzmin, Ian Waite, Joanne Clifton, Karen Hardy, Darren Bennett, Lilia Kopilova and the late Robin Windsor.

The Strictly cast are great friends of The Crown's owner, Ali Slinger, who said: "It's always great to bring talented guest teachers in for our dancers, but to learn from the Strictly Pros is a different level!”

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice at Fleetwood's Crown Ballroom

Ali is also the Creative Director for Dance Floor Heroes, a Strictly show with real people from all walks of life, living the ultimate dance dream.

Ali has used her connection to bring together a fantastic line up for this year's show, held at The Winter Gardens on June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by Ian and Vincent, judges include Pasqaule La Rocca from Dancing with the Stars, Joanne, Pasha Kovalev and current Strictly winner Vito Coppola.