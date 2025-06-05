Why special permission was needed for minor works at resort's famous Imperial Hotel

Minor repair work is needed at one of Blackpool's best known and most prestigeous hotels - but special permission was needed before any other issues coukd be consdered.

Happily, an application for listed building consent to install lead flashing to the facade of the resort’s Imperial Hotel has been approved by planners at Blackpool Council.

The Imperial is not only a 4-star hotel located on Blackpool’s northern promenade, but it is also a Grade II listed building.

Repair work is needed at Blackpool'a Imperial Hotel | National World

This means that any work on the grand-scale Victorian hotel, which was established in 1867 and has counted numerous Prime Ministers and even Charles Dickens among its guests, needed the special consent.

Planners have deemed the works proposed for the 180-room hotel acceptable, although this does not mean that planning permission is granted, should that be required.

Architects employed for the design work by the owners need to carry out work which will be in any way detrimental to the appearance of the property, which is owned by Fragrance UK, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Fragrance Group .

Red dotted line indicates extent of lead flashing to stone ledge| L7 Architects | L7 Architects

A design and heritage statement by L7 Architects stated: “The minor works described in this Design and Access Statement are required to help safeguard the structural integrity of the existing listed building.

“This work is limited to two areas at the corners of the Palm Court, which projects beyond the main building line.

“Weak points in the fabric of the structure necessitate an intervention and the addition of lead flashing is considered the least intrusive means of providing long term mitigation against water ingress.

“Further, the lead flashing has been designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, with particular attention paid to the edge detail, which is angled to reduce visual impact and shed water away from the building.

“The work will prolong the life of this important building and ensure the comfort of guests using the restaurant. The success of the hotel depends on happy residents - clearly maintaining the beautiful public spaces within the hotel plays a vital role in the success of the business. “

No coss have been included in he deails of works needed.