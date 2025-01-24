Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have informed residents in Thornton and Cleveleys that they are increasing patrols after a spate of burglaries across the area.

The Lancashire force stated on a social media post that there had been three recent burglaries and it was taking the matter seriously.

Police said: “We want to let you know about a report of burglaries in the Thornton area and ask for your help and offer some advice.

“On Wednesday January 22 we received a report of three residetial burglaries, on West Drive, Mayfield Avenue and Pinewood Avenue.

“It was reported the burglaries happened between 7.30am and 6.30pm whereby entries have been gained via the rear of the properties.

“High visibility patrols will be stepped up in the area and if you have any information, whether that be CCTV, doorbell footage or suspicious activity, please contact 101 or email directly at [email protected]