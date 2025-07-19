Why police and council paid visit to hotel in Blackpool's South Shore

Police and council officials caused a stir when they called at a hotel in Blackpool’s South Shore – but the local authority said it was to check that an Emergency Prohibition Order was being adhered to.

In May this year the OYO Blarney Stone Hotel, on Alexandra Road, was slapped with the Order over safety concerns – including live wires.

Council officials put a notice up outside the hotel to publicly show that they were taking legal action against the establishment.

The notice cited four areas of concern – electrical hazards, fire safety issues, structural collapse and food safety. and ordered the hotel to cease trading.

What is the order?

An Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) is a legal action taken by a local housing authority to immediately prohibit the use of a residential property (or part of it) when a category 1 hazard exists and poses an imminent risk of serious harm to the health or safety of the occupants.

It’s designed for situations requiring swift action to protect residents from immediate danger and usually means the property must cease being used until the issues have been satisfactorily addressed.

What the council said this week

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said this week: “Following our most recent visit, we asked that further steps were taken to ensure the building was secure. This work has been undertaken. “

The council said in May that its Housing Enforcement and Health and Safety Team had conducted a joint visit on May 30 and served Emergency Prohibition Orders (EPO’s) in relation to disrepair and Health & Safety concerns.

The council said at that time: “The enforcement notices will not be revoked until the property is made safe. Planning Enforcement Officers will also investigate the use of the property. “

What were the issues?

Electrical hazards – Various open sockets and fittings which have been tested to be live wires which are not covered.

Fire – The means of escape are compromised in the event of an emergency.

Structural collapse – The ceiling to the bathroom in the basement has collapsed and there is evidence joists have been compromised

Food safety – there are no means of cooking facilities for the residents of the rooms in the main building.

What the hotel boss said

.William Thomas, the boss of the establishment later commented that he agreed with the council action and would not be opening until the issues were put right.

He said: “I accept what the council is saying, we have not been open to the public all this time and no one has been at risk.

“I am working with Blackpool Council to make sure everything is fine when we open in the next few weeks.

The OYO Blarney Stone Hotel | Google

“They have found some electrical faults and we agree that they should be sorted out and the work is being done.

“It’s the same with the ceiling issue in the cellar.

“I m not a bad operator and in fact the hotel will be changing its name when it reopens and will have a fresh start.”

New Benidorm theme

Mr Thomas says the 12-room establishment is to be transformed into a fun establishment themed around the hit TV programme Benidorm, and will be named the Benipool Solano Style Hotel.

Mr Thomas says he was not the owner of the hotel and believed it is owned by Oyo Rooms, also known as OYO Hotels & Homes, a large Indian multinational hospitality chain that franchises and leases hotels, homes, and other living spaces.

However, OYO sought to distance itself from the Blarney Stone and in an official statement insisted it did not own it.

A spokesman said: “We would like to clarify that OYO does not own or operate this hotel in the UK.

“ Our role was limited to supporting revenue management and technology software and that took until 2021.

“We wish to clearly state that OYO is not involved in the sale or marketing of any properties that do not meet safety regulations. We take health and safety standards extremely seriously.”

Lancashire Police confirmed they had been present for the latest visit but would not comment further.

Blackpool Council said of the police presence: “It is not unusual practice, a lot of our inspections/ visits are multi-agency.”