Blackpool’s RNLI volunteers were kept busy late Saturday night responding to two urgent sea emergencies.

Blackpool RNLI was paged by HM Coastguard after reports of a person trapped off Bispham at around 10:50pm, , cut off by the rising tide and drifting offshore.

Both of Blackpool’s D-class lifeboats were quickly launched by volunteers, heading to the scene near Red Bank Road to begin an immediate search.

Blackpool’s RNLI volunteers were kept busy late into the night responding to two urgent sea emergencies | Blackpool RNLI

Onshore, colleagues from HM Coastguard and Blackpool Police provided vital support during the operation.

Just 21 minutes later, while the search off Bispham was still underway, RNLI shore crew received another alert.

A person was reported in distress near Central Promenade, close to the Lifeboat Station, prompting an urgent response.

Guided by shore crew, one D-class lifeboat quickly returned to the Promenade and rescued the individual from the water.

After receiving first aid onboard, the person was safely brought back to the Lifeboat Station and handed to the North West Ambulance Service for further care.

With the Bispham search ongoing, Blackpool RNLI launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat to rejoin the coordinated effort, supported by assets deployed by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Holyhead.

These included RNLI Fleetwood’s D-class lifeboat, Barrow’s all-weather boat and air units from HM Coastguard and the National Police Air Service.

Lancashire Police and Fire and Rescue also provided crucial land-side support.

Despite an extensive search lasting into the early hours, no trace was found of the person reported off Bispham.

The search was stood down at 2:30am Sunday, with police continuing investigations on shore.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: “This once again highlights the combination of teams keeping Blackpool's coasts safe earlier today.”