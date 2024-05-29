Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNLI volunteers attended Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the lifesaving instititution.

The RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party was held by Princess Anne, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent on Thursday May 23.

Among those attending from across the charity were lifeboat crew, lifeguards, water safety volunteers, fundraisers and recent recipients of meritorious service awards and The King’s Birthday and New Year Honours.

Blackpool RNLI were honoured to have four long standing volunteers from the operational crew invited to attend.

The four were David Warburton (Lifeboat Operations Manager and Launch Authority), Colin Lowe, (Helm and Training Co-ordinator), Ian Butter (Launch Authority and Launch Driver), and Richard Williams (Launch Authority and Manager of the Blackpool Council Beach Patrol).

David Warburton meeting Princess Royal. Photo: Stepehn Fitzgerald, RNLI

What they said

David Warburton said: “It was a huge honour for the four of us to represent all the volunteers at Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Station at Buckingham Palace. It was a fantastic day.”

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said: ‘We are incredibly honoured that His Majesty The King has granted permission for the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party to take place at Buckingham Palace in celebration of 200 years of saving lives at sea.

‘Our hosts, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, have been hugely supportive of our charity over many decades and it was a huge honour and privilege for many of our volunteers and staff to meet them.

‘Volunteers are the lifeblood of the RNLI and I am looking forward to being able to thank them personally, along with their equally dedicated families and our long-serving staff members, for their courage and commitment to saving lives.’

The Duke of Kent has been President of the RNLI since 1969, during which time volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards have saved more than 51,000 lives. Sir Tim Laurence is also a Vice President of the lifesaving charity and former Deputy Chair.

The garden party brought together around 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff and their families and featured an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, identical to the one in service at Blackpool RNLI, in the palace grounds.

Head of Volunteering at the RNLI Donna McReath said: “I would like to thank each and every one of our incredible volunteers. “We couldn’t do what we do without their vital support and the time and effort they generously dedicate in a wide variety of roles, from lifesaving crew to fundraisers and those who volunteer in our shops, museums or by sharing our water safety messaging.

‘They are all lifesavers, and this special garden party was a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the joy and impact of volunteering for the RNLI. We are always looking for new volunteers to join our charity to help us continue saving lives at sea.”

Since the RNLI was founded on 4 March 1824, following an appeal to the nation from Sir William Hillary, the charity has saved more than 146,277 lives – this equates to an average of two lives saved every day for 200 years.