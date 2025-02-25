Lancashire emergency services conduct huge Blackpool training exercise at Warbeck House
Lancashire’s emergency services are conducting a huge training exercise at the fire-ravaged site off Warbreck Hill Road, formerly home to the resort’s civil servants.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “You may see multiple fire engines and emergency service vehicles near Warbreck House in Blackpool today.
“Please do not worry, this is not an emergency, our crews are taking part in a training exercise.
“Our firefighters train hard to make sure they're ready for the next real-world emergency.”
The joint exercise will involve Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service.
They will be conducting a joint training exercise at the sprawling former civil service complex, which was engulfed in flames after a suspicious fire broke out at the former civil service site on June 7 last year.
The Warbreck blaze saw ten fire engines and specialist appliances respond to the incident, with more than 50 firefighters working through the night to extinguish the blaze.
There was suspicion of arson but a joint police and fire investigation failed to establish how the fire started.
The former civil service offices at Warbreck House were left by the DWP on June 23, 2023. Workers were relocated to a new purpose-built Civil Service Hub in Talbot Gateway, as part of the resort’s redevelopment project.
What are the plans for Warbeck House?
The site is now being considered for a range of developments, including affordable housing, retail, and medical facilities.
Contrary to some beliefs, the site is not owned by Blackpool Council or the DWP but by a private company called Pipesafe, which is based in London and led by director Robert Tchenguiz, an entrepreneur and property investor.
Rumours circulating on social media last year claimed the site was to be used to house asylum seekers but these claims were quashed by Government department SERCO.
