Why Blackpool's Central Pier had to be evacuated

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST
Firefighters at the scene. Image: The Blackpool LadsFirefighters at the scene. Image: The Blackpool Lads
Firefighters at the scene. Image: The Blackpool Lads
Blackpool’s Central Pier had to be evacuated after a blaze broke out in the middle of the day.

Four fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called at 1.40pm yesterday to reports of a fire at the pier.

The blaze was in the pier arcade and is believed to have been caused by a possible electrical fault, although investigations are continuing.




Firefighters were at the scene for one hour and thirty minutes, and members of the public were asked to leave the immediate site to allow for firefighting equipment, including a large hose, to be put in place.

The crews used a positive pressure ventilation unit, a dry powder extinguisher, an internal hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman at Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the evacuation was not due to danger from the flames or smoke but to clear the site for the crews and avoid a tripping hazard with the hose.

Fire damage at the site was minimal and there were no casualties.

Footage of the fire was captured by the Blackpool Lads and show on YouTube.

