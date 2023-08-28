Blackpool Tower Circus has just unveiled its new show for 2023. Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims and her three children decided to go along and check out the show. Here is what they said...

There is something about a visit to the circus that makes it very special.

And the fact it is located in the resort's most iconic building - Blackpool Tower - just adds to the drama.

Blackpool Twer Circus has been entertaining families for 129 years Pic Anthony Devlin

The Tower circus has been entertaining families since 1984 and the show is nothing short of magical.

My children are one, two and three-years-old and if I'm honest I was worried about whether or not they would be able to sit through a full two hour show.

But, as it turns out, I need not have worried as they were awestruck from the moment the show started.

We turned up on a warm and humid Saturday lunchtime after parking in Blackpool's Hounds Hill car park and battling our way through a busy town centre.

I'd recommend giving yourself lots of time to park and to find your seat as there are lots of stairs for the little ones to tackle.

We found our seats just as the show was starting and we were sat high up looking down at the circus ring.

As the lights went down the children were speechless. The first act involving the acrobats saw the children mesmerised.

Open-mouthed the children watched the amazingly talented gymnasts stack themselves up three people high and then swing another member of the squad from the top.

I'd definitely recommend a visit for younger children. Another of the acts involved dancers wearing fluorescent clothing dancing and performing at height.

The eye-cathing costumes really kept the children's attention. And then it was the interval.

Blackpool Tower Circus' foot-juggler

The queue for refreshments was crazy long and with little ones to maneourve its not the easiest of places to navigate. I would probably have been better taking stuff with me to avoid the long queues.

But after we got our ice cream and popcorn we made our way back to our seats to enjoy the second half of the show.

As we sat down I asked the children, are you enjoying it? All three looked back at me beaming with the older two shouting "Yes!".

Globe of Speed at Blackpool Tower Circus

The second half also did not disappoint. From the The Globe of Speed which saw a team of stunt motorcyclists riding at up to 60mph in unison inside a 1.5 tonne steel cage to the finale we were all gripped.

But it was the moment the arena started to fill with water - that really took our breath away.

The hippodrome style stage ring is one of the only two surviving working examples of this feature today in the UK, the other being the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome.

The arena takes less than a minute to fill with 42,000 gallons of water, weighing 190 metric tons and is often used in the finale.

The dancers then ride carosel type horses through the water as a duo of gymnasts performed in the centre.

Overall, I would say this is a family day out not to be missed. It's fun, captivating and wholesome. What is not to enjoy?

We will definiteky be going back soon!

Blackpool Tower Circus has been entertaining families for 129 years

The facts people want to know about Blackpool Tower Circus...

Is there still a circus in Blackpool Tower?

There absolutely is. Blackpool Tower Circus is the most famous circus in the country and has been running for .

How long is the circus show in Blackpool Tower?

Two hours and 20 minutes including the interval.

What age is Blackpool Circus for?

The circus is suitable for all ages. The child tickets are aimed at those aged between one and 14 inclusive. Adult tickets are those 15 or over. Children under 11 months old enter The Blackpool Tower Circus free of charge and will not be issued a seat. Please note open dated tickets are not valid for special events.

Who is Mr Boo Blackpool Tower Circus?

Mr Boo, stagename of English circus clown Tom Endresz, brother and comic partner of Laci Endrecz Jr aka Mooky the Clown, chief clown at Blackpool Tower Circus.

Does Blackpool Tower circus have animals?

After years of campaigning, the movement by the Freedom for Animals group succeeded and the Blackpool Tower Circus came to the decision to remove animal acts from the circus. By 1990, there were no longer animals within the Tower Circus.

Is Blackpool Tower circus at the top of the tower?

The Blackpool Tower Circus entry is located on Level 2 (Ground level for disabled guests). You will need to collect your tickets from the main admissions desk on the Ground Floor prior to going to the Circus entrance. it is recommend guests arrive 45-60 minutes prior to the performance start time to collect their tickets.

Is the circus the same every year?Yes they change the show every year.

Did Blackpool Tower Circus fill with water?