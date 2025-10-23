There will be spooky and mysterious goings on when Blackpool Symphony Orchestra stages a special concert for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be spooky and mysterious goings on when Blackpool Symphony Orchestra stages a special concert for Halloween.

The orchestra is performing at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday November 2 for a presentation with a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra is ready for a spooky concert | Third party

And the haunting atmopshere will not just be attributed to Charlie the theatre ghost, who is said to haunt the upper circle.

The stage will be filled with goblins, ghosts and witches for the afternoon programme of Halloween-themed music, in a family-friendly concert.

Led by the chief witch, their professional conductor Helen Harrison, the orchestra will be exploring its darker side as classical favourites such as Night on Bald Mountain and the Witches Sabbath rub shoulders with the Wizard of Oz, Defying Gravity and Harry Potter.

The Hall of the Mountain King faces off to Ghostbusters and the Ritual Fire Dance goes head to head with The Adams Family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an early curtain raiser to the concert, members of the orchestra performed as a ’pop-up orchestra’ in the foyer of Victoria Hospital last weekend, entertaining patients, visitors and staff with some of the music they will be performing at the Grand.

At the same time they held a bucket collection for the Blue Skies hospital charity.

A spokesperson for the orchestra said: “One of our long-standing missions is to bring orchestral music to the people of Blackpool.

“It’s always lovely when people come to our concerts but it’s even better when we go out and present our music to people who might never have heard a live orchestra before.

The smiles on people’s faces were an absolute joy to see”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to attract as wide an audience as possible the concert starts at 3pm and tickets are available from the Grand Theatre box office.

Fancy dress is actively encouraged. Who knows, you may even bump into Charlie!