Why Blackpool is the UK's most entertaining resort, according to new study

Blackpool is the UK’s most entertaining summer staycation spot, according to a new study.

The resort is seen as a true all-rounder, it offers amusement and water parks – including the iconic Pleasure Beach – and 11 casinos, countimg those in arcades.

With 67 landmarks like Blackpool Tower, three lively piers, and 520 bars and restaurants, it’s seen as the perfect for thrill-seekers, foodies, and nightlife lovers alike.

To find out which of UK’s top reorts offered the most entertainment, SuomiCasino analysed 26 UK seaside towns, ranking them based on key entertainment factors including the number of amusement parks, live music venues, bars and restaurants, casinos, landmarks, beaches, and escape rooms.

Blackpool topped the list, boasting more amusement parks, casinos, and landmarks than any other destination in the study.

Brighton and Southport complete the top three, each boasting 52 landmarks and offering the perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment for a well-rounded escape.

Known for its coastal charm and buzzing atmosphere, Brighton stands out as the second most entertaining seaside destination. With four beaches to relax on and over 900 bars and restaurants, it’s was seen as the perfect place for laid-back days and lively nights. The city also boasts the highest number of live music venues (58) and an impressive 19 escape rooms, making it a haven for entertainment lovers.

Southport, just up the coast from Blackpool, ranks third as a top staycation spot, offering a blend of traditional charm and coastal elegance. With 15 beaches and 52 landmarks, including the historic Southport Pier and scenic Kings Gardens, it’s ideal for a relaxing yet engaging getaway. Whether you’re exploring Victorian architecture, strolling the seafront, or enjoying a family day out, Southport offers a classic and well-rounded seaside experience.

A Suomi Casino spokesman said: “When we travel abroad, many of us picture ourselves lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach – making the most of the warm weather we don’t often get to enjoy in the UK.

“While a staycation can still offer those relaxing moments, the unpredictability of British weather means it's wise to plan for more than just sunshine.

“That’s why it’s important to choose a destination with a wide range of entertainment options - from arcades and fairground rides to escape rooms, live music, and great places to eat and drink. While you can’t control the weather, you can ensure a fun and memorable getaway by picking a place that matches your idea of entertainment.”