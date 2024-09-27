Whittles Jewellers name to disappear from Preston - prominent Lancashire jeweller rebrands to Loupe
After 162 years, Whittles Jewellers will rebrand and will be known as Loupe.
The shop in Fishergate will close tomorrrow and will reopen later in October under the new name. Loupe is part of the Beaverbrooks group, which acquired Whittles in November 2020.
The Whittles website states: “Ready to experience luxury in a new light? Whittles will be closing its doors on 28th September, reopening later in October as Loupe, a fine jewellery and luxury watch boutique rooted in the same family values that have defined us for 155 years. The team you know and love will stay the same, and Rose can’t wait to welcome you to our new exquisite surroundings.”
On the Loupe website, it describes the Preston shop as a “boutique”, the first to open in the North West. Other Loupe shops currently operate in Milton Keynes and Croydon.
It promises guests can “enjoy a tipple from our complimentary bar menu.”
The Loupe website states: “With decadent diamond and fine jewellery collections in luxurious surroundings, including exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces available only at our boutique. Our team of expert consultants and private consultation spaces ensure that your every visit is as luxurious as it is unique.
“Our dedicated Rolex Showroom houses the latest Rolex collections, and our selection of luxury watches is definitely worth spending more than a little time over. From dazzling novelties to extraordinary investments, we’re proud to also be an official stockist for OMEGA, TUDOR, Breitling, and more.”
The Post has reached out to Whittles and Beaverbrooks to explain why the name change is happening.
History of Whittles
Established in 1862, James Rhodes purchased Whittles Jewellers towards the end of the 18th century. James ran the business and then handed the reins over to his son, Rowland. Rowland Rhodes continued to run the business until it passed to his son, Brian Rhodes in the 1980’s.
The business then passed to his daughter, Joanna Rhodes (now Valentine) and his son, Andrew Rhodes. The business is now part of Beaverbrooks.
Whittles has been located in several locations in Preston, including the Miller Arcade, on the corner of Mount Street and Fishgergate, and since 2013, on the corner of Winckley Street and Fishergate. They have been official Rolex agents for over 50 years and have a Rolex-approved workshop on site.
