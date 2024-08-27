Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new cocktail bar is set to open in what is becoming Blackpool’s new social hotspot.

The Elite Bar and Lounge on Whitegate Drive is set to open soon, although the exact date is not known yet.

Situated next to Domino’s Pizza, the bar features a modern look and an outdoor seating area that looks out onto the street - a great place for a drink when it’s warm and sunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Elite Bar and Lounge to open in Blackpool | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this recent addition, the street is becoming another social hotspot in the resort, with several bars for residents to enjoy.

These include Ronnie's Bar & Eatery, No 10 Bar & Kitchen and the Saddle Inn.

Further details about the bar are being kept secret for now, but we will share them as soon as they are available.