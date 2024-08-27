Whitegate Drive adds another social venue to its list as new Elite Bar and Lounge set to open soon

By Luke Patrick
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:50 BST
A new cocktail bar is set to open in what is becoming Blackpool’s new social hotspot.

The Elite Bar and Lounge on Whitegate Drive is set to open soon, although the exact date is not known yet. 

Situated next to Domino’s Pizza, the bar features a modern look and an outdoor seating area that looks out onto the street - a great place for a drink when it’s warm and sunny.

The new Elite Bar and Lounge to open in BlackpoolThe new Elite Bar and Lounge to open in Blackpool
The new Elite Bar and Lounge to open in Blackpool | National World

With this recent addition, the street is becoming another social hotspot in the resort, with several bars for residents to enjoy.

These include Ronnie's Bar & Eatery, No 10 Bar & Kitchen and the Saddle Inn.

Further details about the bar are being kept secret for now, but we will share them as soon as they are available.

