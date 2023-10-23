News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

The moment Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for 2023

This is the moment Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for 2023.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is the moment Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for 2023. The interior designer come TV presenter was at the Lightworks Factory, on Amy Johnson Way, and he was full of excitement to show off this year's displays.

Watch him talk you through the new features for 2023.

Related topics:Blackpool Illuminations