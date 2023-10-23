The moment Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for 2023
This is the moment Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for 2023. The interior designer come TV presenter was at the Lightworks Factory, on Amy Johnson Way, and he was full of excitement to show off this year's displays.
Watch him talk you through the new features for 2023.