When the heatwave will end in Lancashire as millions of UK households warned of drought risk
The Environment Agency (EA) has warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall, after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 61 years.
The regulator has said there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, but warned water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.
It is a marked change in the weather after England endured the wettest 12 months from October 2023 to September 2024, causing devastating flooding and leaving farmers struggling to get crops into the ground.
In Lancashire, Blackpool recorded temperatures of 27.4C on Monday afternoon.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Here’s the weather outlook for the coming days:
Thursday (May 15)
A cloudier start with low cloud soon lifting and breaking through the morning to leave sunny spells by the afternoon.
Remaining dry and feeling pleasant in the sunshine.
Max: 21C | Min: 5C
Friday (May 16)
A fine and settled end to the week. Dry with plenty of sunshine once any low cloud clears.
Max: 22C | Min: 5C
Saturday (May 17)
Another bright and sunny day is expected.
Max: 22C | Min: 5C
Sunday (May 18)
Sunny weather continues with clear skies throughout the day.
Max: 22C | Min: 7C
Monday (May 19)
A sunny start to the week.
Max: 21C | Min: 7C
Tuesday (May 20)
A sunny day with clear skies.
Max: 22C | Min: 7C
Wednesday (May 21)
Another sunny day.
Max: 21C | Min: 9C