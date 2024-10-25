Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Where you one of the many Star Wars fans caught up in the excitement of crews descending on Cleveleys three years ago?

If so, you could play a vital role in helping ‘The Force’ provide vital assistance to a piece of academic research.

The ‘intergalactic’ happening was filmed on Cleveleys beach back in May 2021 and included scenes filmed at the distinctive Café Cove building and even a special guest appearance by local art installation, Mary’s Shell.

The episode, titled ‘Announcement’, was released onDisney Plus in the UK and saw Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.

Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys Café Cove in Cleveleys on the new episode of Star Wars Andor on Disney Plus Photo: Andor/Disney Plus | Andor/Disney Plus

If you were able to catch sight of the film crews, then an Open University research academic wants to hear from you.

Dr Rebecca Harrison works in the OU’s Film and Media department and is conducting a study called the “Environmental Impact of Filmmaking (EIF)” using StarWars, its film props and locations as the theme.

The Senior Lecturer in Film and Media wants people to take part in an online survey to help her investigate the very real environmental impacts of location shoots on nature and communities.

She points out that the effects on flora and fauna can be huge so the aim of her research is to find ways to help with making the film industry more sustainable.

Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys Androids police the beach at Cleveleys Photo: Andor/Disney Plus | Andor/Disney Plus

She says: “I want to know what wildlife is disrupted when cameras and catering trucks move in. How people feel when roads are closed, or recreational sites are closed off, and why the advantages of location shoots are always promoted in economic terms.

“I want to look beyond the headlines to understand how film shoots might become more environmentally friendly for plants, animals, and people in future.”

The episode which was filmed in Cleveleys was released in 2022.

If anyone has experience of the StarWars shoot, from local residents to councillors, filmmakers, or anyone affected by site closures, then Dr Harrison would like to hear from you.

Cleveleys beach and the Irish Sea star as the backdrop to the Star Wars Andor episode on Disney Plus Photo: Andor/Disney Plus | Andor/Disney Plus

She says other interested groups might include bird watchers, business owners, dog walkers, or teenagers who currently use, or used, a site to get away from the prying eyes of adults.

She added: “However you’re connected to Cleveleys beach, there’s a short,5-minute versionof the survey with multiple-choice questions, ora longer onefor people with more to say.”

The beach is just one of 14 sites that Dr Harrison is visiting throughout the UK’s four nations and she will be discovering the differences between how they appear today – complete with wildlife, human visitors, litter and traffic – and how they appeared in the film.

Official figures from theBritish Film Industrysay that in 2023, £4.23 billion was spent in the UK by film and high-end television production companies.

Dr Harrison said: “It’s clear that there are economic advantages to allowing location shoots – but we need to make sure they’re managed in a way that suits local communities and protects the habitats of our increasingly endangered wildlife.”

According to theState of Nature Report 2023, produced through a collaboration of more than 60 partners, there has been no let-up in the decline of the UK’s wildlife.

If you want to know more about Dr Harrison’s project visit eifproject.com and click on the “get involved” button.

Picture credit: Dr Rebecca Harrison