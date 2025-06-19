A Fleetwood woman is sharing her breast cancer journey during Learning Disability Awareness Week to highlight the life saving importance of regular checks - particularly for people with learning disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl, 56, has a diagnosed learning disability and in July last year she discovered a lump in her left breast. With support from her mum, Judy, she visited the doctor and was quickly referred to hospital for a biopsy. Not long after, Cheryl was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cheryl said: “I really struggled with this process, I was so scared and didn’t understand fully what the various health professionals were explaining to me, but my mum helped explain everything to me in a way I could understand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl’s breast cancer journey highlights the importance of checking your breasts when you’ve been diagnosed with a learning disability. | NHS

Her experience reflects a wider challenge people with learning disabilities often face barriers when accessing healthcare especially when information isn’t presented clearly.

She said: “I felt really sad and worried when I was told about the diagnosis, but I just wanted to get through the process. It was so overwhelming because I didn’t know what would happen or what the treatment would be like.”

Cheryl received invaluable support from the Fylde and Wyre Learning Disability Service particularly during her chemotherapy treatment. During her treatment she required more intense support from a learning disability nurse, who came to visit her and explained what chemotherapy was, as she hadn’t been told about any of the side effects before.

Cheryl said: “When I was diagnosed, I was told what cancer was, but the Learning Disability Team gave me some easy read information which helped me process the information in an easier way. They made sure I was able to get out of the house and asked questions about how I was feeling, which made my feelings feel normal at such a stressful time in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria. | Google

Easy read materials use pictures, short sentences and simple language to make information more accessible - an approach that helped Cheryl process her diagnosis and treatment more clearly.

After completing treatment, Cheryl rang the end-of-treatment bell in February this year. She has since moved into a new home, started a new job and is slowly rebuilding her independence. She said she’s feeling better, less tired and enjoying getting out more and regaining her confidence.

She encourages anyone supporting someone with a learning disability to be patient and kind, speak clearly without using jargon and take the time to ask how that person wants to be supported.

Most importantly she says to speak directly to the person and not just their carer, clear communication can make all the difference.

Cheryl’s message comes during Learning Disability Awareness Week, which is taking place between 16 to 20 June.