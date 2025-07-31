When most people were buying dogs in the Covid lockdown, Jane Sudds, who was a firefighter and now a nurse, got a quirky pet that is loving, intelligent and clean - meet Wilbur!

Jane Sudds “The Backyard Farm" has put her home up for sale and is looking to relocate from Blackpool to beautiful Scotland so that Wilbur and his friends can have more space.

Jane Sudds stops traffic as she takes her five-year-old pet pig Wilbur for a walk in Bispham. | Michelle Adamson

Wilbur is a five-year-old pot belly-cross Julianna who weighs over 100kg. He lives in an outhouse at Jane's Bispham home.

He is cleaner than most animals, intelligent, has a calm nature, an all round cheeky chap who wants lots of cuddles and belly rubs - and lots of food!

He eats pigs nuts, fruit and veggies. Contrary to popular beliefs pigs cannot be fed catering waste, which includes kitchen scraps from any domestic or commercial kitchen, even those only catering to vegans. This is due to the risk of transmitting diseases like African swine fever and foot and mouth disease.

Jane said: “I’d like to potentially open an animal sanctuary and take in more animals in need.

“We have chickens, dogs, a rabbit, tortoise and fish. Most of these we have taken in from people who can no longer have them.

“Wilbur's routine is much like most pets, a morning feed followed by sunbathing or chilling in his duvets and the occasional walk in the park or the beach.

"When I take Wilbur for a walk, people love to stop and ask questions, give him cuddles and have their photo taken with him.”

There are a few rules and regulations for owning a pet pig, Jane had to obtain a County Parish Holding (CPH) number from the council and register the walking route with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), updated and vet checked annually as well as his herd number on an ear tag.

What will you and Wilbur miss about being in Blackpool?

“The generosity of Bispham people donated duvets to him and apples from their trees. Everyone is happy to see him.

“We have the best neighbours, Denise and Donna are total legends! They have assisted me with the animals when I have nights away or go on holiday, they also pop in to see them when I'm on long shifts at the hospital.”

Jane enjoing a walk in the park with her five-year-old pet pig Wilbur. | Michelle Adamson

What would you say to people who would like to have a pet pig?

“Think long and hard as it's a big commitment. I would hate to see these beautiful, intelligent animals being rehomed a few years in because they are too big.

“We love where we live, but space is an issue and that's why we're moving so Wilbur can have a better life with his own field and maybe more friends.”

Wilbur is also crossing his trotters that someone buys our home so he can even have a partner in crime.