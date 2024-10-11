When I think about Blackpool and the Fylde coast, I feel like I'm home

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:05 BST
What do you think about when you think of Blackpool?

Is it the smell of fresh doughnuts, the sounds of the arcades, the horse-drawn carriages going by on the Promenade?

For many, the resort is a special place full of happy memories.

Blackpool is a special place full of happy memories for many peopleBlackpool is a special place full of happy memories for many people
Blackpool is a special place full of happy memories for many people | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Take Blackpool born-and-bred Maxine Cunliffe, 67, for example.

She started dancing at nine years old, tagging along to a dance class with the daughter of one of her mother’s old friends.

Quick to learn and with obvious talent, her dance teacher took a liking to her and allowed her to attend classes for free.

Within just a few years Maxine was dancing professionally, performing at hotels across Blackpool.

At the age of 13 she joined the Blackpool Tower ballet - an experience which sparked the adventure of a lifetime

Maxine said: “It all started in Blackpool.

“If I hadn’t been in the Blackpool Tower Ballet, I may have never been a Bluebell Girl or danced around the world!”

We asked our readers what automatically comes to their mind when they think of the resort. This is what they said:

Liz Roddy said: “I'm in my happy place.”

Blackpool born-and-bred Maxine Cunliffe, 67, started dancing at nine years old,Blackpool born-and-bred Maxine Cunliffe, 67, started dancing at nine years old,
Blackpool born-and-bred Maxine Cunliffe, 67, started dancing at nine years old, | Contributed

Susan Ann Nash said: ”My dear late mum and dad dancing in the Tower Ballroom.”

Georgina Cliff said: “Lovely childhood, and now lovely holidays.”

Gail Billing said: “Good times and happy memories with my late husband.”

Katie Fish said: “Fantastic place to live.”

Sandy Daniel said: “Lovely friendly people.”

Ally Angel said: “Good times.”

Malcolm Langley said: “A great holiday resort.”

Neil Bryce said: “Hot donuts and Mr whippy ice cream.”

Pat Tee said: “So lucky to live here.”

Debbie Woodward said: “Home and family.”

Vance Butcher said: “The famous £1 burger bar, yummy.”

Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger BarHiggitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar
Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar | Google

Carol Mc Ilhatton said: “My birthplace and happy memories of growing up and living by the sea.”

Linda Wilson Morrison said: “Happy lace and fish and chips.”

John Anthony Hewitt said: “Illuminations, trams, fish and chips and Fleetwood Market.”

Anne Rushton said: “Coral Island.”

Jon Michael Coffey said: “The Tower.”

What comes to your mind when you think of Blackpool? Let us know in the comments.

