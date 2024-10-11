When I think about Blackpool and the Fylde coast, I feel like I'm home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What do you think about when you think of Blackpool?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it the smell of fresh doughnuts, the sounds of the arcades, the horse-drawn carriages going by on the Promenade?

For many, the resort is a special place full of happy memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool is a special place full of happy memories for many people | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Take Blackpool born-and-bred Maxine Cunliffe, 67, for example.

She started dancing at nine years old, tagging along to a dance class with the daughter of one of her mother’s old friends.

Quick to learn and with obvious talent, her dance teacher took a liking to her and allowed her to attend classes for free.

Within just a few years Maxine was dancing professionally, performing at hotels across Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 13 she joined the Blackpool Tower ballet - an experience which sparked the adventure of a lifetime

Maxine said: “It all started in Blackpool.

“If I hadn’t been in the Blackpool Tower Ballet, I may have never been a Bluebell Girl or danced around the world!”

We asked our readers what automatically comes to their mind when they think of the resort. This is what they said:

Liz Roddy said: “I'm in my happy place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool born-and-bred Maxine Cunliffe, 67, started dancing at nine years old, | Contributed

Susan Ann Nash said: ”My dear late mum and dad dancing in the Tower Ballroom.”

Georgina Cliff said: “Lovely childhood, and now lovely holidays.”

Gail Billing said: “Good times and happy memories with my late husband.”

Katie Fish said: “Fantastic place to live.”

Sandy Daniel said: “Lovely friendly people.”

Ally Angel said: “Good times.”

Malcolm Langley said: “A great holiday resort.”

Neil Bryce said: “Hot donuts and Mr whippy ice cream.”

Pat Tee said: “So lucky to live here.”

Debbie Woodward said: “Home and family.”

Vance Butcher said: “The famous £1 burger bar, yummy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar | Google

Carol Mc Ilhatton said: “My birthplace and happy memories of growing up and living by the sea.”

Linda Wilson Morrison said: “Happy lace and fish and chips.”

John Anthony Hewitt said: “Illuminations, trams, fish and chips and Fleetwood Market.”

Anne Rushton said: “Coral Island.”

Jon Michael Coffey said: “The Tower.”

What comes to your mind when you think of Blackpool? Let us know in the comments.