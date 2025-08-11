When heatwave temperatures will hit 29C in Lancashire as health warning issued
A combination of high pressure and a warm southerly airflow will bring hot conditions to much of England in the first half of the week.
In Lancashire, the mercury is forecast to peak at 29C on Tuesday, with a mix of cloud and sunshine.
Temperatures will dip slightly midweek, reaching around 24C on Wednesday and 23C on Thursday, before climbing back to 25C over the weekend.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.
“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent.
“Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”
Heat health alert
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health warnings for all of England.
Amber alerts are in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London, and the South East from 9am on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.
Yellow alerts cover the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South West over the same period.
The agency warns of possible strain on health and social care services, and an increased risk of serious illness or death, particularly among older people and those with pre-existing conditions.
Dr Paul Coleman, Consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, urged people to take precautions:
“These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions – so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.
“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable, it is important to ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”
When does a heatwave count?
The Met Office defines a heatwave as at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a set threshold.
That’s 25C for the North West.
Hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow (August 12)
Midnight - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 19C
1am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 19C
2am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 18C
3am - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 18C
4am - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 18C
5am - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 18C
6am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 17C
7am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 17C
8am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 19C
9am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 20C
10am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 22C
11am - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 23C
Midday - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 24C
1pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 25C
2pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 26C
3pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 27C
4pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 29C
5pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 28C
6pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 27C
7pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 26C
8pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 24C
9pm - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 23C
10pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 22C