When are the last trains from Blackpool North this Christmas Eve - including those to Manchester and London?
Here are a selection of the last trains from Blackpool North train station on Christmas Eve this year:
Blackpool North to Leeds:
Time: 18:22 to 20:45
Duration: 2 hours, 23 minutes
Changes: 2, Salford Crescent and Manchester Victoria.
Price: £9.45 (as of December 18).
Blackpool North to Manchester Piccadilly:
Time: 19:19 to 20:58
Duration: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Changes: 1, Preston
Price: £12.60 (as of December 20)
Blackpool North to York.
Time: 17:22 to 20:36
Duration: 3 hours 14 minutes
Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly
Price: £20.90 (as of December 18)
Blackpool North to Birmingham.
Time: 17:22 to 20:56
Duration: 3 hours, 34 minutes
Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly
Price: £52.10 (as of December 18)
Blackpool North to London Kings Cross.
Time: 18:22 to 21:59
Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes
Changes: 2, Preston, Tube train to Kings Cross from London Euston.
Price: £54.50 (as of December 18)
Blackpool North to Sheffield.
Time: 17:05 to 18:26
Duration: 1 hour, 21 minutes
Changes: 1, Preston
Price: £12.00 (as of December 18)
Prices are subject to change with dates closer to Christmas Eve.
