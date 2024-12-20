When are the last trains from Blackpool North this Christmas Eve - including those to Manchester and London?

Here are the last trains from Blackpool North on Christmas Eve to get you home in time for the festive celebrations.

Everyone is in the festive spirit and Christmas is just around the corner - you can’t wait to get home for the festive season.

Here are a selection of the last trains from Blackpool North train station on Christmas Eve this year:

Blackpool North to Leeds:

Time: 18:22 to 20:45

Duration: 2 hours, 23 minutes

Changes: 2, Salford Crescent and Manchester Victoria.

Price: £9.45 (as of December 18).

Blackpool North to Manchester Piccadilly:

Time: 19:19 to 20:58

Duration: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Changes: 1, Preston

Price: £12.60 (as of December 20)

Blackpool North to York.

Time: 17:22 to 20:36

Duration: 3 hours 14 minutes

Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly

Price: £20.90 (as of December 18)

Blackpool North to Birmingham.

Time: 17:22 to 20:56

Duration: 3 hours, 34 minutes

Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly

Price: £52.10 (as of December 18)

Blackpool North to London Kings Cross.

Time: 18:22 to 21:59

Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes

Changes: 2, Preston, Tube train to Kings Cross from London Euston.

Price: £54.50 (as of December 18)

Blackpool North to Sheffield.

Time: 17:05 to 18:26

Duration: 1 hour, 21 minutes

Changes: 1, Preston

Price: £12.00 (as of December 18)

Prices are subject to change with dates closer to Christmas Eve.

