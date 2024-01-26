What The Dickens?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You'll have to forgive The Windmill Players with our latest production - we seem to have been taken over by the Farndale Avenue Dramatic Society, and their rather inept production of Charles Dicken's famous classic novel, "A Christmas Carol."

Yes, we know that our production will be held in February, and Christmas is well behind us, but Mrs Reece, who runs the Farndale group, had such convincing reasons for performing the play at this time of year that we felt we had to give in.

This is the third time that The Windmill Players have tackled a giddy Farndale production, previously having explored a French Farce and a Murder Mystery. With a Farndale comedy, whatever should happen won't happen, and a lot of things happen that shouldn't. This time, there are even a couple of songs too. And with a cast of five, all lacking in talent (that's the Farndale group, of course) and playing 23 different roles, chaos will no doubt ensue, and so will hilarity. You will laugh at Scrooge's antics! You will weep at the plight of Tiny Tim! You will be amazed at how bungling our ghosts are!

Cast of The Windmill Players' Farndale Christmas Carol

"The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production Of A Christmas Carol" by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr is being presented at Thornton Little Theatre on Wednesday 7 - Friday 9 February at 7pm, with a matinee on Saturday 10 February at 2pm. Tickets are £12 (+ a small booking fee if booked online) on

or book at the Marine Hall or by phone:

The Marine Hall booking office is open 10am - 4pm Tuesday to Friday, and on show nights until the interval.