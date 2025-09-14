Residents in Blackpool had plenty to say after Union flags and St George’s crosses were controversially removed from lamp posts in the town for ‘safety’ reasons.

The flags have appeared in communities across England, believed to have been first inspired by the English Lionesses football team winning the 2025 women’s Euros tournament, which led to a group in Birmingham making a patriotic gestire.

They put up rows of flags, which met with lots of support, but some people felt uncomfortable with the flags, fearing it would inflame strong issues around immigration.

Issues around flags have caused controversy in Blackoool | Third party

When Birmingham City Council removed the flags ass part of a programme to upgrade streetlights to energy-efficient LED lighting, there was outrage tha patriotic support was not being allowed.

It led to flags being flown all over the country, including parts of the Fyde coast.

In Blackpool, flags hoisted up on lamp posts were also removed by contractors from Eon, working on behalf of the Community Lighting Partnership, who said the flags would create a safety issue for passing motorists.

Mark Butcher, Reform UK’s Blackpool chairman, blasted the move as “disgraceful”.

Residents had plenty to say as well.

What they said

Luke Cardwell said: “Start with the 1000’s of pot holes and the uneven bumpy roads first, which are all around Blackpool.The real safety risk to motorists.”

Pedro Race urged residents: “Just hang them out ya windows keep them flying.”

Richard Lufc Peel said: “Can we not incorporate a Union Jack and St George’s flaginto the illuminations? Just a thought.”

Craig Mcconnell saod: “They’re not bothered when the World Cup is on but suddenly a safety risk.”

Sharon Newton said: “Motorists are most probably in shock, seeing our national flag instead of many other flags.”

Gaz Frost said: “Maybe we should paint all the potholes with a St George's Cross and that way the council will run out to fix em !!”

Michael Heath said: “ What a world we live in when people are offended by the Union Jack flag in their own country.”

Janys Wright said: “Are passing motorists in flying cars now? It's pathetic that we, as British and English, can't fly our own nation's flags in our own country.”

But Martyn Eker said: “I don't think you'd like to be driving with your family and have somebody's half-done, unsafely tied or badly attached flag flying into your windshield. I mean, it's common sense. Leave the flag displaying to councils and major institutions. Pack the silly bunting away until there's something to actually celebrate or support, like we used to.”

The Community Lighting Partnership (CLP) is a company which, in 2009, agreed a a 25-year Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with Blackpool Council, delivered by its sub-contractor Eon.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We always fly the Union flag on Blackpool Town Hall and are proud to do so. We do it on top of The Blackpool Tower too, when the weather allows. We maintain our flags and replace them when needed.

“This month, Union flag bunting has also been throughout the Houndshill Shopping Centre to commemorate VJ Day.

“It is important to ensure that flags are flown to show pride in our town and country.

"Our flag is a symbol of our civic pride and unity and should not be part of vandalism or graffiti.”