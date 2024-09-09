Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort says visitors can get on more rides than expected | National World

Visitors to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort enjoy an average of 16 rides in a day’s visit, a queue study revealed - more than triple the number people expect to ride on when they visit a theme park.

The findings follow an appeal for thrill-seeking ‘queue testers’ to spend a day at the resort for free and report how many rides they could visit in the face of long queues.

More than 1,500 people responded to the appeal in a bid to be selected for just eight ‘Queue Review Officer’ places as part of the experiment..

Blackpool Pleasure Beach wanted to put the numbers to the test after an earlier OnePoll study surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that a staggering 63 per cent of people estimated they expect to experience five rides or fewer on an average visit to a theme park. Only 13 per cent of those surveyed thought they could get on 10 rides or more on an average visit.

The same study also found “long queues” to be something the majority (68 per cent) of people found frustrating when visiting a theme park.

But Pleasure Beach Resort were convinced that guests would be able to get on more rides than the survey showed, and put out a call out challenging people to beat the expected at their park.

Andy Hygate, operations director at Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re so pleased that we exceeded guest expectations. We take pride in in ensuring our operations are at a high standard so that we are always delivering a top-notch guest experience.

“The Queue Review Officers gave us some really positive feedback and we’re happy to be named the theme park of choice for short queue times and high volume of rides.”

The Blackpool theme park asked people who were up for the challenge to apply through their website and detail how they would form their report and record their timings.

The results are finally in and here’s what they found:

The average time people queued for was 18 minutes

The shortest queue length a Queue Review Officer experienced was 2 minutes

The highest number of rides someone got on in one day was 20

The lowest number of rides someone got on in one day was 10 (still double the number the survey predicted)

Pleasure Beach Resort is open until November with a huge line-up of autumnal events, including Oktoberfest every Saturday in September, the final Twilight Thrills of the season on September 21, as well as the park undergoing a spooky transformation for Halloween alongside its notorious Journey to Hell scare event throughout October.