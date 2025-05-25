Questions remain over future plans for a former Blackpool beauty salon after a potential new lease of life as a restaurant and bar were foiled.

Developers were seeking permission from Blackpool Council to convert the ground floor of the building on Spen Corner, Waterloo Road, into a restaurant, bar and grill.

The applicants, under the name Melanie Grimster, wanted to open the new business at the former Topps Tiles premises, which more recently was used as a unisex salon called the Beauty Club before it closed.

Plans for a new bar, restaurant and grill at this site were refused by planners | Google

The distinctive black building is currently empty.

Melanie Grimster is named as a director of an already existing bar, Sullivans Bar too, on Devonshire Road.

The applicants applied to Blackpool Council for a certificate of lawfulness which, if granted, would effectively mean planning permission would not be needed for the new restuarant and bar, as the plans would not constitute a change of use otherwise known as ‘development’.

The agents argued that the former retail usage which was already allowed at the empty site, and a potential takeaway aspect to the restaurant, meant they fell within the same planning class - and therefiore wouldn't require ‘change of use’ status.

However, the planning officer concluded that the wording of the application didn’t offer sufficient grounds for the certificate of lawfulness to be granted, and the application was refused.

In recommending refusal, the planning officer stated: “When all of the factors discussed in this report are taken into account, the overall conclusion is that the proposed use would represent a change of the use of the property from a Class E use to a mixed, sui generis use, and that the applicant has provided no evidence to demonstrate or means to ensure that this change would not be material.

“It would, therefore, be development. As no permission for this change is granted through the Town and Country Planning Order 2015 (as amended), the use requires express planning permission.

“On this basis, a Certificate of Lawfulness must be refused.”

As yet, no new application has been submitted.