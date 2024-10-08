Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first conference of its kind is to be held in Blackpool addressing challenges faced by young men living on the Fylde coast, with issues such as knife crime, mental health and extremism on the agenda.

The event takes place at The Village Hotel on East Park Drive on Tuesday November 19, which is also International Men's Day.

Called What About The Boys?, it has been organised by Blackpool-based social action organisation United Youth Alliance which has previously held conferences to mark International Women's Day.

The aim is to bring together front-line professionals, youth workers and community leaders to design strategies to tackle issues facing young men.

The conference has been put together by students from Blackpool Sixth Form College and Fylde Coast schools, so their voices can help shape future change.

Jake Adams, chief operating officer at United Youth Alliance, said: "We are hosting this event because youth workers educators, businesses and the community play a pivotal role in shaping and facilitating the opportunities for young men.

"We are recognising that front-line practitioners are witnessing the unique challenges young men face today. This event provides delegates with insights, tools, and strategies to better understand and support the development of young men both in their communities.

"We aim to foster stronger connections, boost academic and employment engagement, and help young men reach their full potential.”

Andy Charles, director of Blackpool Pride of Place said: "The Blackpool Pride of Place are proud to partner with United Youth Alliance to deliver this International Men’s Day event.

"It is important to provide support that increases resilience across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast and enables young men to better navigate the challenges of life."

Delegates will attend a series of interactive workshops, to gain practical resources to implement within schools, colleges youth groups and communities. Workshops will cover themes such as on-line misogyny, engagement with boys and young men about being safe and safe to be around, positive male role models within communities and the workplace,and supporting positive mental health well-being in young men.

Organisations and schools wishing to take part should go tohttps://uyacic.org/what-about-the-boys-international-mens-day-conference/

To exhibit go tohttps://uyacic.org/exhibitors-of-what-about-the-boys-2024/