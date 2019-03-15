What a mess after flytippers strike at Fleetwood’s Jubilee Quay

The on-going scourge of fly-tippers struck again when two unsightly piles of household and garden waste were dumped on part of Fleetwood docks.

Landowner Associated British Ports (ABP) says it is investigating the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

More of the rubbish dumped after the fly-tipping incident at Jubilee Quay, Fleetwood.

Among the items left on the Jubilee Quay area of the docks were discarded doors, a porcelain sink, plastic crates, carpets and rugs, pieces of rotting wood and other rubbish in plastic bags.

A large pile of what appeared to be garden waste was also dumped there.

There has been an on-going problem of fly-tipping in parts of Fleetwood in the past 18 months.

Less than a month ago tippers left a large load of household rubbish scattered down an alley off Addison Road in the town.

A more regular target is Jameson Road, close to the much cherished Fleetwood Marsh nature reserve.

Former Fleetwood resident Bob Donaldson, who now lives on Kelso Avenue, Cleveleys, spotted the rubbish and said: “I cannot understand the mentality of these people.

“It is symptomatic of a lot of things going on today, people just don’t give a damn.”

Those found guilty of such offending can be hit with a hefty fine of £400, and if the waste is deemed hazardous the money demanded can be much higher and the penalty even include imprisonment.

But catching the culprits is not always easy and prosecutions are rare.

ABP said: “We are looking into the situation.”