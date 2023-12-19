With the GTA 6 release still two years away, we've been wondering what a Blackpool version of the iconic video game would look like. We asked AI and it didn't disappoint...

Swapping the sunkissed highways of San Andreas for the windy, rainsoaked streets of Blackpool, Lancashire - this is the GTA game we'd love to see.

Putting aside our morals for a moment - who wouldn't want to hijack a heritage tram and take it for a virtual spin down the Prom?

Or burn some rubber in a stolen dodgem while being chased by Lancashire Police across the Pleasure Beach and piers?

We asked AI to conjure up some striking visuals of what GTA Blackpool would look like - this is what it came up with...

P.s. even the donkeys on the beach got a part in the fictional video game! Just imagine the possibilities on multiplayer...

If you're curious what a Preston edition of GTA would look like, take a look at what AI came up with here.

