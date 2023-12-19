News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

What GTA Blackpool edition would look like according to AI

With the GTA 6 release still two years away, we've been wondering what a Blackpool version of the iconic video game would look like. We asked AI and it didn't disappoint...

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT

Swapping the sunkissed highways of San Andreas for the windy, rainsoaked streets of Blackpool, Lancashire - this is the GTA game we'd love to see.

Putting aside our morals for a moment - who wouldn't want to hijack a heritage tram and take it for a virtual spin down the Prom?

Or burn some rubber in a stolen dodgem while being chased by Lancashire Police across the Pleasure Beach and piers?

We asked AI to conjure up some striking visuals of what GTA Blackpool would look like - this is what it came up with...

P.s. even the donkeys on the beach got a part in the fictional video game! Just imagine the possibilities on multiplayer...

If you're curious what a Preston edition of GTA would look like, take a look at what AI came up with here.

1. AI has created these images to show what a GTA Blackpool version might look like!

Photo Sales

2. GTA Blackpool: Guns, shows, sand and...fortune tellers? What a game..

Photo Sales

3. If it was real, would you like to have a go on Grand Theft Auto: Blackpool?

Photo Sales

4. What missions would you like to see in a GTA Blackpool game?

Photo Sales

5. The Illuminations are the scene for a shoot-out on the Promenade in the fictional Blackpool version of GTA

Photo Sales

6. Even the donkeys made it into AI's version of GTA Blackpool - not the best choice of getaway 'vehicle'!

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police