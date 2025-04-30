Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New owners have taken on the Regal Hotel in Cleveleys and have hailed the venue as having ‘amazing potential’.

Business partners Mark Chenery and Eryl Restall took over the 40-bed hotel and bar, on Victoria Road West, on April 16 and hit the ground running.

The pair bought the establishment from previous owners Ashley and Leann Revell for an undisclosed sum and have described it as a ‘new dawn’ for the venue.

Eryl Restall nd Mark Chenery have bought the Regal Hotel in Cleveleys | National World/third party

Mark, 56 and Eryl, 55, have much experience in the hospitality trade and will be revamping the lounge and the hotel, bringing in new community sessions, introducing some changes to the menu and adding new entertainment.

However. they say there is some continuity - they are retaining all 15 members of staff, including Leann Revell on reception.

Eryl, who has run hotels across Wales, said: “The Regal has amazing potential and we couldn't wait to get going.

“We want it to be a community-based venue so for some afternoons we will be gearing things towards older people who don’t want to come out at night.

“There will be bingo sessions and we plan to introduce meat raffles.

“There is also a function room with a dance floor upstairs, which has only been used for storage in recent times. We wanted to open that up to the community, it’s too good to go to waste.

“So if local groups want to come in and make use of it, they should contact us.”

David Chenery and Eryl Restall with their act, Crystal Bawls and Eryl | Third party

The pair also intend to reduce prices at the bar, having come to an arrangement with suppliers, and mix up the food menu to include a few more light bites, although full meals are still available.

And Mark and Eryl are also entertainers in their own right - he [performs a drag act while she is a singer.

Eryl says she is currently checking out the local entertainment scene with a view to adding new acts for weekends.

But she says the venue’s karaoke sessions will continue.

She added: “We want the Regal to be a hub for the loal community, a place where people of all ages can come.

“We’re calling it a ‘new dawn’ because of the Star Wars get togethers they’re starting to hold on the seafront here each year.

“We’ve got some great plans in the time ahead.”