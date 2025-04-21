The Bridal by Brittany Ann boutque has relocated to this premises in Cleveleys | Third party

An established bridal boutique has relocated from Thornton to bigger premises in the centre of Cleveleys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridal by Brittany Ann has now moved two miles to the west of its old shop on Victoria Road East in Thornton, to the shop previously occupied by Fredericks Menswear, on Victoria Road West.

The business is twinned with another project, Lancashire Occasion Wear, which complements the bridal range on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridal by Brittany Ann boutque has relocated to this premises in Cleveleys | Third party

With the stunning bridal gowns, stylish ‘mother-of the bride’ occasion wear and eye-catching teen prom dresses, the two sides of the business have found their perfect home in the spacious town centre premises.

Founded five years ago by Gillian Armer, 57, and her daughter Brittany Earith, 28, the boutique is now up and running for business in its new base.

The bridal gowns can be found downstairs, while the occasion wear is on the first floor.

Gillian said: “It’s strange the way things have worked out, because we wanted to move into this place five years ago, but at the time it wasn't possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We;v been wanting to expand for some time and introduce a bigger range of occasion wear but our other shop was too small.

“It’s handy being in a busier area as well, because it never does any harm for people to see your shop.”

The bridalwear displays at Bridal by Brittany Ann, in Cleveleys | Third party

The two businesswomen have already come through the challenge of the Covid pandemic, when the lockdown made running any business difficult.

The bouquet started as a dream for Brittany, who at the time was working in a school while her mother had her own hairdressing salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian said: "Brittiany told me her dream was to have her own bridal shop, because she had lots of ideas how she’d like to run it.

“i turned around and said ‘life’s too short, why don’t you do it?’ - and the rest is history!”

The Mother of the Bride occasion wear display | Thid party

The business features top brand names in bridal wear, such as Maggie Sottero, Enzoabi and Martina Liana.

Mother-of-the-bride occasion wear brands include Kevan Jon, Veroma Occasions and Maisonet, while prom dresses include the Prom Frock range.

Gillian added: “This is the home we always belonged in, so it’s great to finally get here!”