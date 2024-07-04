We're Bloomfield Medical Centre in Blackpool and our 10 hour trek raised £7,000 for Macmillan Cancer Relief
Employees, GP partners and supporters at Bloomfield Medical Centre took part in the Macmillan Mighty Hike, entailing a 26 mile trek through the Yorkshire Dales.
The mammoth walk, on Saturday June 29, took many of the participants up to 10 hours to complete.
To add to the overall coffers for Macmillan Cancer Relief, a garden party was hosted by one of the partners, Dr Howard Brown, the following day and raised almost £700.
The walk was inspired by member of staff Kathryn Blacow, who was diagnosed with breast cancer but, after treatment, has since returned to work and even took part in the hike.
Altogether, 15 people from the South Shore practice took part.
Michelle Dickinson, reception manager at Bloomfield, helped coordinate the fundraising and said: “The hike was a real challenge but it was brilliantly marshalled by Macmillan.
“They made sure we had everything we needed on the day.
“We were all sore afterwards but we had a real sense of achievement.”
