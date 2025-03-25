A new sweet shop full of traditional jars of goodies modern and traditional has opened to a buzz of excitement in Thornton.

Candy Corner, at 153 Lawsons Road, launched two weeks ago in premises formerly occupied by a home brew business.

The new shop has been dreamed up by husband and wife team Darren and Nicola Lee, in their first retail venture.

The Candy Corner sweet shop has just opened in Thornton | Third party

The pair, who have spent several years dedicating their time to fostering children, grew up in Thornton and came to the conclusion that the area was lacking a proper, dedicated sweet shop.

Darren, 59, said: “Thornton hasn’t got anything like this and we felt there was a demand out there.

“People love it when they see the shelves full of sweet jars, a lot of adults have good memories from when they were kids and today’s chikdren love sweets too.

“So we;ve got a mix of old-time sweets and modern ones, something to suit virtually every taste.

“The feedback in the first couple of weeks has been amazing.”

Old time sweets include Cola Cubes, Barley Sugars, Jelly Beans and Sherbet Dips, while more modern fare includes popping candy and marshmallow lollies.

The shop is open seven days a week, from 11am until 7pm, except on Saturdays (10am to 8pm).