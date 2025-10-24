The 2 Peckish sandwich shop has just opened in Cleveleys | Third party

A new sandwich shop is becoming well known after opening in Cleveleys earlier this month - at the fomer premises of a much loved bakery.

The location may be familiar to fans of the former Taylors of Cleveleys Bakery, one of the most popular bakeries on the Fylde coast before it closed.

The new sandwich shop - called 2 Peckish - is located in the very same premises, at 29 Anchorsholme Lane East.

The business is the dream of couple Paul Geoghegan and Emma Brambles.

Paul runs his own plumbing business, M&M Plumbing & Property Services, while Emma has worked in the family fish and chips shop.

Now they have gone into business together for this first-time venture.

Paul, 45, said: “We thought it would be good to open in the former Taylors shop - it was so well known and seemed perfect to base our business there.

“We’re be offering cold sandwiches, made freshly on the premises, and hot chicken and other things as well.

“Emma’s working behind the counter, I’ll still be working in my own business but I'll be there to help out at weekends.It's an exciting venture.”

Paul said they’s already been in touch with Blackpool Council regarding food hygiene and other issues, just to let them know in advance what we’re planning and to seek any advice over what we need to do.

And the business has already acheieved a food rating of five.

Meanwhile, another new business has already moved into the premises next door, which was also formerly part of the old Taylors business, which closed in 2023 after 76 years. It was the place to go for occasion cakes and party food.

Fylde Coat Decorating Centre was set up by Chris Coates and opened in the late summer.

The store is becoming a key destination for decorating supplies across the Fylde coast, offering quality products and expert advice for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.